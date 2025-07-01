India-US defence ties: Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence discuss expanding partnership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin’s name was not mentioned however the US Secretary of Defence who spoke with Rajnath Singh is Lloyd Austin, in a telephonic conversation today, discussed the widening of defence ties between the two countries and the expansion of defence industrial collaboration. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) gave out details of the conversation, saying the two leaders agreed to further build upon the momentum of this “critical and mutually beneficial” partnership.

The MoD listed out possible expansions in “interoperability (of forces), integration of defence industrial supply chains, logistics sharing, increased joint military exercises, and cooperation with other like-minded partners.” Rajnath and the US Secretary of Defence discussed a wide range of issues, including long-term cooperation in the defence sector, training and military exchanges, and expanding industry collaboration.

The minister said the US Secretary of Defence has shown dynamic leadership, which has propelled defence cooperation between the US and India to new levels. The US Secretary of Defence invited Rajnath Singh to the US for an in-person meeting to take the bilateral defence partnership forward. This was their third telephonic conversation since January this year when the US Secretary of Defence was confirmed.