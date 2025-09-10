DT
PT
Home / India / India, US natural partners; looking forward to speaking with Trump: PM Modi

India, US natural partners; looking forward to speaking with Trump: PM Modi

Earlier, the US President had expressed optimism about the talks, saying he looked forward to speaking with his “very good friend, Prime Minister Modi,” in the coming weeks
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:17 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. PTI file photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the two nations are pressing ahead with negotiations to resolve trade barriers, calling the United States and India “close friends and natural partners”.

Responding to Trump’s statement, Modi said he was confident the talks would “pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

He noted that negotiation teams from both countries are working to reach an agreement at the earliest.

Also read: Trump says India, US are on negotiating table; expresses confidence in resolving trade barriers

Earlier, the US President had expressed optimism about the talks, saying he looked forward to speaking with his “very good friend, Prime Minister Modi,” in the coming weeks.

Trump had stressed that he expected “no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries”.

The two leaders’ exchange underscores the importance both governments are placing on resolving the trade tariff. Observers suggest that progress in these negotiations could set the stage for deeper cooperation in areas ranging from defence, technology, energy, and investment.

Both Modi and Trump have framed the discussions not merely as trade talks, but as part of a broader effort to secure “a brighter, more prosperous future” for the people of India and the US.

