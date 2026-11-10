India, US plan joint crackdown on transnational drugs, synthetic drug trade

India and the US have stressed the need for sustained institutional engagement, timely intelligence exchange and coordinated action to address emerging narcotics threats and promote drug demand reduction.

Both the countries reached this understanding during the recently concluded second India–US Drug Policy Executive Working Group meeting held in Delhi on November 2 and 3.

They also agreed to share best practices in targeted law enforcement topics.

The meeting was attended by policymakers and law enforcement officials from both countries working in the field of counternarcotics. The Indian delegation was led by Anurag Garg, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the US delegation was headed by Debbie Seguin, Acting Deputy Director, Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

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Under the terms of reference of the India-US Drug Policy Framework, the meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation in combatting illicit drug trafficking and identified priority areas for strengthening intelligence sharing, coordinated law enforcement action, precursor control, pharmaceutical supply chain integrity, and drug demand reduction, official sources said.

In his opening remarks, Garg highlighted the India Vision Roadmap 2026–2029, which outlines a comprehensive strategy to combat illicit narcotics trade, emphasising network-centric investigations, precursor control, financial investigations, prevention, and rehabilitation.

He also highlighted India’s network-centric approach to dismantling drug trafficking networks by targeting their entire ecosystem, including financiers, suppliers, facilitators and logistical networks.

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ONDCP Director Sara Carter and US Drug Czar said bilateral cooperation through the Executive Working Group was vital to disrupting transnational drug trafficking networks and preventing the diversion of synthetic drugs and chemical precursors into global markets.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's 2026 National Drug Control Strategy, Carter said criminal networks and foreign terrorist organisations operated like sophisticated, multinational logistics enterprises. She stressed the need for cross-border partnerships to secure commercial supply chains exploited by such networks.

Highlighting the operational cooperation between the two countries, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the partnership was helping curb the diversion of illicit precursor chemicals, secure commercial supply chains, and dismantle drug trafficking networks.

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He said coordinated action by law enforcement agencies in both countries was helping protect American and Indian families alike.

The United States and India built on the progress of the first Executive Working Group meeting, held in Washington, DC, in January 2026. The delegations discussed current drug trafficking trends and emerging threats.

They welcomed joint and national initiatives at the operational and regulatory levels, including Operation MedMax, Operation WIPE and India’s Voluntary Code of Conduct to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals used to make synthetic drugs.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and the US to advance bilateral counternarcotics cooperation to ensure the safety and well-being of their communities.