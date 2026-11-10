Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / India, US plan joint crackdown on transnational drugs, synthetic drug trade

India, US plan joint crackdown on transnational drugs, synthetic drug trade

Welcome joint initiatives, including Operation MedMax, Operation WIPE and India’s Voluntary Code of Conduct to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals used to make synthetic drugs

article_Author
Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:14 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the partnership was helping curb the diversion of illicit precursor chemicals, secure commercial supply chains, and dismantle drug trafficking networks. Representative Image/iStock
Advertisement

India and the US have stressed the need for sustained institutional engagement, timely intelligence exchange and coordinated action to address emerging narcotics threats and promote drug demand reduction.

Both the countries reached this understanding during the recently concluded second India–US Drug Policy Executive Working Group meeting held in Delhi on November 2 and 3.

They also agreed to share best practices in targeted law enforcement topics.

The meeting was attended by policymakers and law enforcement officials from both countries working in the field of counternarcotics. The Indian delegation was led by Anurag Garg, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the US delegation was headed by Debbie Seguin, Acting Deputy Director, Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).

Advertisement

Under the terms of reference of the India-US Drug Policy Framework, the meeting reviewed bilateral cooperation in combatting illicit drug trafficking and identified priority areas for strengthening intelligence sharing, coordinated law enforcement action, precursor control, pharmaceutical supply chain integrity, and drug demand reduction, official sources said.

In his opening remarks, Garg highlighted the India Vision Roadmap 2026–2029, which outlines a comprehensive strategy to combat illicit narcotics trade, emphasising network-centric investigations, precursor control, financial investigations, prevention, and rehabilitation.

He also highlighted India’s network-centric approach to dismantling drug trafficking networks by targeting their entire ecosystem, including financiers, suppliers, facilitators and logistical networks.

Advertisement

ONDCP Director Sara Carter and US Drug Czar said bilateral cooperation through the Executive Working Group was vital to disrupting transnational drug trafficking networks and preventing the diversion of synthetic drugs and chemical precursors into global markets.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's 2026 National Drug Control Strategy, Carter said criminal networks and foreign terrorist organisations operated like sophisticated, multinational logistics enterprises. She stressed the need for cross-border partnerships to secure commercial supply chains exploited by such networks.

Highlighting the operational cooperation between the two countries, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said the partnership was helping curb the diversion of illicit precursor chemicals, secure commercial supply chains, and dismantle drug trafficking networks.

Advertisement

He said coordinated action by law enforcement agencies in both countries was helping protect American and Indian families alike.

The United States and India built on the progress of the first Executive Working Group meeting, held in Washington, DC, in January 2026. The delegations discussed current drug trafficking trends and emerging threats.

They welcomed joint and national initiatives at the operational and regulatory levels, including Operation MedMax, Operation WIPE and India’s Voluntary Code of Conduct to prevent the diversion of precursor chemicals used to make synthetic drugs.

The meeting reaffirmed the shared commitment of India and the US to advance bilateral counternarcotics cooperation to ensure the safety and well-being of their communities.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts