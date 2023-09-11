India-US relations rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's principle of trusteeship, says Joe Biden

Tribune News Service

Hanoi, September 10

President Joe Biden on Sunday hailed the partnership between India and the United States, saying it is rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's principle of trusteeship that is shared between the two countries.

President Biden and other G20 leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat in New Delhi on Sunday.

“The partnership between India and the United States is rooted in Mahatma Gandhi's principal of trusteeship — trusteeship that is shared between our countries and for our shared planet. Thank you, Prime Minister for bringing us here today,” Biden said in a post on ‘X’.

Biden, who left for Hanoi, Vietnam, after the G20 summit, also posted a picture of himself and the G20 leaders paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial.

"It was an honor to visit the Raj Ghat Memorial today, and lay a wreath with my fellow G20 leaders. Mahatma Gandhi's message of non-violence, respect, and truth matters today more than ever. May it continue to inspire the world and be the basis of the bond between our countries," Biden said in another post. He also posted a 19-second video of the event.

Earlier, Biden said this year's G20 summit in India had proven that the grouping could still drive solutions to its most pressing issues. — PTI

‘Raised human rights issue with Modi’

US President Joe Biden told a press conference in Vietnam that he had raised issues of human rights and freedom with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I raised the importance of respecting human rights and the vital role the civil society and a free press have in building a strong and prosperous country with Prime Minister Modi,” Biden said.

