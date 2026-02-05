DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / India / India-US trade deal in final stages of detailing: Jaishankar

India-US trade deal in final stages of detailing: Jaishankar

"A strong momentum is evident," says the External Affairs Minister

article_Author
Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:06 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar at the Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC. (@DrSJaishankar/X via PTI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said the historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing and is expected to be completed very soon, signalling a new phase in bilateral ties marked by expanding cooperation across trade, strategic affairs, defence, energy and critical minerals.

Concluding his visit to the United States, Jaishankar described his engagements as productive and positive, thanking US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for his warm hospitality. “The historic India-US trade deal is in the final stages of detailing that will be completed very soon. It opens up a new phase in our bilateral ties, with vast possibilities for the relationship,” he said.

Jaishankar added that India-US cooperation on critical minerals is advancing rapidly and that further engagement on strategic issues, defence and energy is expected in the coming days. “Overall, a strong momentum is evident,” he said.

Separately, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Jaishankar participated in a high-level international meeting hosted by the US, which saw participation from over 50 countries, including the European Union.

Addressing the gathering, the External Affairs Minister highlighted the challenges posed by excessive concentration in global supply chains and underscored the importance of de-risking supply through structured international cooperation, MEA spokesperson said.

Jaishankar also outlined India’s efforts to enhance resilience in critical sectors, referring to the country’s National Critical Mineral Mission, the creation of a rare earth corridor, and India’s emphasis on responsible commerce.

He conveyed India’s support for the FORGE initiative, which has been launched as part of the evolving critical minerals partnership framework, the MEA said.

The developments underline the growing strategic convergence between New Delhi and Washington, with trade and supply-chain resilience emerging as central pillars of the expanding bilateral agenda.

