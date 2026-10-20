India-US trade deal ‘very close’, says Rubio ahead of 3-day visit

Speaking to mediapersons in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, ahead of his three-day India visit beginning Tuesday, Rubio said the US had waived sanctions over the past few months in view of global energy supplies, prices and the economic impact on other countries.

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“We’re trying to finalise a trade deal with India right now. We’re very close to doing that. So that’s one of the things we take into consideration when the President makes a decision about national security waivers and things of that nature,” he said.

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Asked whether Washington’s decision to ease restrictions on Russian energy imports meant it was now acceptable for countries to buy Russian oil and gas, Rubio rejected that interpretation, saying the administration had to weigh multiple considerations while framing foreign policy.

“Geography is real. For some countries, it’s very difficult to acquire energy from alternative sources. That’s not an excuse, but all of that has to be balanced when you make foreign policy,” he said.

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Rubio added that while the Russia-Ukraine war remained a consideration for Washington, its foreign policy was not solely dictated by the conflict. The US also had to account for bilateral relationships and the practical constraints countries faced in securing energy supplies.

His remarks come amid continuing friction between New Delhi and Washington over India’s purchases of Russian oil and US tariff threats, even as both sides push to conclude a trade agreement.

“The first phase of the proposed India-US trade pact has been finalised and is undergoing legal drafting,” Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on October 15. India has maintained that the agreement must secure preferential market access and a competitive position for its exporters.

Rubio’s comments have added significance ahead of his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Mumbai on Tuesday, where the trade deal, energy cooperation and defence ties are expected to feature prominently.

Rubio is scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon. After laying a wreath at the Taj Memorial, he will meet Jaishankar at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel before attending a reception marking the 250th anniversary of American independence at the Jio World Convention Centre.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to travel to Jamnagar, Gujarat, home to Reliance Industries’ major oil-refining complex. The visit comes against the backdrop of discussions on energy security, commercial investment and the scope for expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The proposed trade agreement is expected to be central to the Mumbai talks. While India has announced that the first phase is in legal drafting, the pact is yet to be formally concluded and signed. New Delhi is seeking favourable tariff terms and greater certainty for Indian exporters in the US market.

Energy has emerged as another sensitive issue in the relationship. Washington has sought to curb revenues supporting Russia’s war in Ukraine, while India has defended its energy purchases on the grounds of national interest, affordability and the requirements of a country with a population of more than 1.4 billion.

Rubio’s remarks indicate that the administration is weighing these considerations alongside its strategic and economic engagement with India.

Beyond trade and energy, Jaishankar and Rubio are expected to review defence cooperation, critical and emerging technologies, regional security and wider international developments.

The discussions come at a time when both countries are seeking to sustain their strategic partnership despite differences over tariffs, Russian oil and other bilateral concerns.