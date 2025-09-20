India-US trade talks revive: Piyush Goyal to lead delegation to Washington

In a significant step toward strengthening bilateral economic ties, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal will lead an Indian delegation to the US on Monday for high-level discussions aimed at achieving an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce, “A delegation led by Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal is visiting the United States for meetings with the US side on September 22, 2025. The delegation plans to take forward discussions with a view to achieving an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial trade agreement.”

The visit follows a productive meeting on September 16 between US Chief Negotiator Brendan Lynch and Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi, focusing on the proposed bilateral trade agreement. Officials described the discussions as “positive and constructive”, covering vital areas of the India-US trade pact. Both sides agreed to accelerate negotiations to overcome lingering hurdles and target an early conclusion of the deal.

This development marks a significant step toward mending strained trade ties between the two countries against the backdrop of 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US on select Indian goods, including a 25 per cent tariff linked to India's oil purchases from Russia. Analysts estimate that these tariffs could impact nearly USD 48 billion of India’s exports to the US and potentially reduce the country’s GDP by 0.5 per cent.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the two nations are continuing negotiations to address trade barriers between their countries, describing Prime Minister Modi as a “very good friend” and expressing confidence in a successful conclusion beneficial to both nations. Modi reciprocated, affirming that India and the US are close friends and natural partners, and voicing assurance that the talks will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.

The India-US ties had hit a low in late August when a planned US delegation visit to New Delhi from August 25-29 for the sixth round of negotiations was abruptly postponed amid escalating tensions. Key sticking points in the India-US trade pact include the US’ push for access to India’s agriculture and dairy markets, which New Delhi has firmly resisted, citing risks to millions of small farmers.