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Home / India / India, Uzbekistan leaders vow zero tolerance for terrorism

India, Uzbekistan leaders vow zero tolerance for terrorism

Jaishankar meets Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:26 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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EAM S Jaishankar with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov. PTI
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India and Uzbekistan on Monday reaffirmed their resolve to deepen their strategic partnership, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar calling for enhanced cooperation in trade, mining, energy and connectivity while stressing that both countries share a policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and cross-border extremism.Welcoming Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and his delegation to New Delhi, Jaishankar described Uzbekistan as an integral part of India’s “extended neighbourhood”. He added that the bilateral talks would inject fresh momentum into an already expanding relationship.
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“We in India consider Uzbekistan to be very much part of our extended neighbourhood,” Jaishankar said, recalling the centuries-old exchange of people, ideas and commerce that has bound the two countries together and their deep historical and cultural links.

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He said regular political engagement between the leadership of the two countries had helped maintain steady momentum in bilateral ties, adding that PM Narendra Modi shared a “very special regard” for Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

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Jaishankar said, “India-Uzbekistan cooperation today spans a wide range of sectors, including construction, digital technologies, energy, health and education, with both sides now looking to expand collaboration into mining. Bilateral trade has reached nearly $1 billion, but there remains considerable potential to increase it further.”

The EAM also announced the formation of an India-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, saying regular exchanges between lawmakers would provide another institutional mechanism to strengthen bilateral engagement.

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On regional and global issues, Jaishankar said India and Uzbekistan, as developing countries, shared common positions on terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking. He praised Uzbekistan’s strong stand against terrorism, noting that both countries had consistently adopted zero tolerance towards terrorist sanctuaries and cross-border terrorism.

“We deeply appreciate that the government and people of Uzbekistan have taken a strong stand on combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted close cooperation between New Delhi and Tashkent in multilateral forums, particularly the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Referring to India’s BRICS chairmanship this year, he thanked Uzbekistan for supporting BRICS initiatives as a partner country and reaffirmed New Delhi’s backing for Tashkent’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the 2027-29 term.

Expressing confidence that the discussions would further strengthen the longstanding partnership, Jaishankar said the meeting reflected the shared commitment of both countries to expand cooperation across strategic, economic and regional fronts.

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