India, Uzbekistan leaders vow zero tolerance for terrorism

Advertisement

“We in India consider Uzbekistan to be very much part of our extended neighbourhood,” Jaishankar said, recalling the centuries-old exchange of people, ideas and commerce that has bound the two countries together and their deep historical and cultural links.

Advertisement

He said regular political engagement between the leadership of the two countries had helped maintain steady momentum in bilateral ties, adding that PM Narendra Modi shared a “very special regard” for Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Advertisement

Jaishankar said, “India-Uzbekistan cooperation today spans a wide range of sectors, including construction, digital technologies, energy, health and education, with both sides now looking to expand collaboration into mining. Bilateral trade has reached nearly $1 billion, but there remains considerable potential to increase it further.”

The EAM also announced the formation of an India-Uzbekistan Parliamentary Friendship Group, saying regular exchanges between lawmakers would provide another institutional mechanism to strengthen bilateral engagement.

Advertisement

On regional and global issues, Jaishankar said India and Uzbekistan, as developing countries, shared common positions on terrorism, extremism and drug trafficking. He praised Uzbekistan’s strong stand against terrorism, noting that both countries had consistently adopted zero tolerance towards terrorist sanctuaries and cross-border terrorism.

“We deeply appreciate that the government and people of Uzbekistan have taken a strong stand on combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” he said.

Jaishankar also highlighted close cooperation between New Delhi and Tashkent in multilateral forums, particularly the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Referring to India’s BRICS chairmanship this year, he thanked Uzbekistan for supporting BRICS initiatives as a partner country and reaffirmed New Delhi’s backing for Tashkent’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the 2027-29 term.

Expressing confidence that the discussions would further strengthen the longstanding partnership, Jaishankar said the meeting reflected the shared commitment of both countries to expand cooperation across strategic, economic and regional fronts.