Home / India / India values Germany's support in 'fight against terrorism': Jaishankar

India values Germany's support in 'fight against terrorism': Jaishankar

Says zero tolerance for terrorism, India will never give in to nuclear blackmail
PTI
Berlin, Updated At : 08:58 PM May 23, 2025 IST
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shake hands following talks in Berlin, Germany, May 23, 2025. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said India has zero-tolerance for terrorism and New Delhi will “never give in to nuclear blackmail”.

In his remarks at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul, the external affairs minister said, “India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally” and there should be “no confusion in any quarter” in that regard.

The Union minister is currently in Germany as part of his three-nation Europe visit.

“I came to Berlin in the immediate aftermath of India responding to the Pahalgam terror attack. Let me share with you what I conveyed to Mr Wadephul in that context. India has zero-tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail,” he said.

“And, India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard,” Jaishankar said.

He said India values “Germany's understanding” that “every nation has a right to defend itself against terrorism”.

India has launched a diplomatic outreach after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared a “new normal” when New Delhi will consider any act of cross-border terrorism as an act of war against India.

