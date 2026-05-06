India, Vietnam discuss BrahMos deal; New Delhi offers MRO support for Sukhoi jets, submarines

India on Tuesday held discussions with Vietnam on the potential sale of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and separately offered maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) support for South-East Asian country’s Sukhoi-30 fighter jets and Kilo-class submarines.

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Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs P. Kumaran, while giving details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Vietnamese President To Lam in New Delhi today, said, “We do talk about a number of platforms, and the BrahMos platform is also one of them”.

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Vietnam has expressed interest in purchasing the BrahMos missile and is seeking faster deliveries. It has conveyed its interest in the shore-based anti-ship variant to bolster coastal defence capabilities in the South China Sea, sources said.

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India has already exported the Brahmos missile to the Philippines and firmed up a deal with Indonesia earlier this year. Vietnam and the Philippines are among the five countries involved in ongoing maritime territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea.

Kumaran cited the Joint Vision Statement for defence partnership 2030, saying “there are a number of areas listed under that for taking forward our defence cooperation”.

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Prime Minister Modi also offered MRO support for key Vietnamese military platforms, including Sukhoi-30 aircraft and Kilo-class submarines. “A whole lot of things are happening in the area of defence,” Kumaran added.

During Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Vietnam, India had extended a $500 million line of credit. Out of which, projects worth 300 million dollars have been identified and tendering processes are going on for the procurement of 14 high-speed patrol boats and three to four OPVs depending on the cost at which they’re tendered.

India is also helping in capacity-building and training for Vietnamese Armed Forces, holding training exchanges, joint military exercises, port calls and ship visits. The two sides have also done a joint hydrographic survey.

India and Vietnam are pursuing an agreement on white shipping information sharing, cybersecurity, and also AI-enhanced security measures.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Vietnam Gen Phan Van Giang met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. “Both leaders reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in bilateral engagements, including high-level exchanges, training programmes, and capacity-building initiatives. They acknowledged the growing convergence in strategic interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region,’ The Ministry of Defence said.

India has also invited Vietnam to post an International Liaison Officer at the Indian Navy-led Information Fusion Centre in Gurugram.