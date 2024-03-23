 INDIA VOTES 2024: Talks fail, BJP to go solo in Odisha : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • INDIA VOTES 2024: Talks fail, BJP to go solo in Odisha

INDIA VOTES 2024: Talks fail, BJP to go solo in Odisha

State unit president Samal makes announcement after parleys with BJD yield no result

INDIA VOTES 2024: Talks fail, BJP to go solo in Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with PM Narendra Modi. File



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 22

In first signs of the alliance talks between BJP and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha failing, BJP state president Manmohan Samal on Friday said saffron forces will contest Assembly and Lok Sabha elections alone.

Samal said the BJP will contest independently in all 21 parliamentary seats of Odisha and 147 Assembly seats.

“For the last 10 years, the BJD party of Odisha, under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, has been supporting the Central Government in many matters of national importance. For this we express our gratitude to him. Experience has shown that wherever there has been a double-engine government across the country, development and welfare work has accelerated and the state has progressed in every field,” Samal said.

“But today many welfare schemes of Modi government are not reaching the ground in Odisha, due to which the poor sisters and brothers of Odisha are not getting their benefits. We have concerns on many issues related to Odisha-identity, Odisha-pride and interest of the people of Odisha. To fulfill the hopes, wishes and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha, under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister to make a developed India and developed Odisha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all the 21 seats of the Lok Sabha and all the 147 seats of the Assembly. Will contest the seats alone,” he said announcing the failure of ongoing seat sharing talks between the two former allies.

The pact is learnt to have failed over lack of agreement on seat sharing for the Assembly polls to be held along with LS polls.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Patnaik’s aide VK Pandian had confirmed that talks were on.

The BJD was seeking a much larger share of Assembly seats than the BJP was willing to give, even though the BJD is learnt to have been willing to sacrifice its share of LS seats.

6-term BJD MP quits

Odisha’s ruling BJD suffered a setback on Friday with party’s six-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab resigning from primary membership of the party on Friday. Mahtab, a sitting MP from Cuttack, in a letter to the BJD chief and CM Naveen Patnaik said, “ I am forced to disassociate myself from the party in which I was involved since its inception. I, too, had some contribution towards its growth. I resign from the primary membership of the party through this letter. Please accept it immediately.” Mahtab is the son of former Odisha CM Harekrushna Mahtab. Immediate trigger was framing of charges against him in the case of assaulting a cop on duty. TNS

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Business

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal marries Mexican entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

2
Himachal

3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections

3
India

Why Arvind Kejriwal may be in for long haul, plus political implications

4
India

Now, Maldives turns to ‘ally’ India for debt relief

5
Diaspora

British Army celebrates Sikh festival of Holla Mohalla

6
Punjab

AAP protests against Kejriwal’s arrest in Punjab, Haryana; water cannons, lathicharge against protesters

7
Punjab

Election Commission appoints 5 new SSPs in Punjab

8
Punjab

Arvind Kejriwal arrest fallout: Will Delhi liquor case have ramifications on Punjab excise policy?

9
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court intensifies efforts to reduce case backlog

10
India

Arvind Kejriwal took advantage of being CM to facilitate liquor 'scam' money-laundering by AAP: ED

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM says don't hate BJP members because of my arrest; t...

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

6 Himachal Pradesh MLAs disqualified by Congress join BJP

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

The court noted that, according to the plea, while producing...

Death toll in Punjab hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

Death toll in Punjab's Sangrur hooch tragedy rises to 20, four-member SIT formed to supervise probe

The AAP government has been under fire from opposition parti...

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

60 dead, 145 injured in Russia concert hall attack; Islamic State group claims responsibility

It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the attackers a...


Cities

View All

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases

Three held with illegal arms in separate cases in Amritsar

3,300-kg lahan, 420 litres of illicit liquor seized in Amritsar

Over 25% weapons deposited with police, gun houses so far

New DC has his task cut out in border district

Army veteran writes to President, wants dignity of soldiers to be maintained

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest: Commuters bear brunt as AAP holds protest in Mohali

AAP stages protest against BJP, ED over Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Chandigarh: To meet rush, PGI doctors told to reach OPDs on time

Minor reshuffle in Chandigarh Administration

INDIA VOTES 2024: Five places to have auxiliary booths in Dera Bassi segment

‘Don't hate BJP members because of my arrest’: Arvind Kejriwal writes from Jail, wife reads out message

'No bar can keep me inside': Arvind Kejriwal writes from jail, wife reads out message

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks police officer's removal from security for misconduct; court orders to preserve CCTV camera footage

Security forces patrol central Delhi amid AAP call for protest at Shaheedi Park

ED failed to establish money trail against any AAP leader despite multiple raids, says Delhi minister Atishi

I-T department searches premises linked to AAP's Delhi MLA Gulab Yadav, others in tax evasion case

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

NCB team fired at by suspects accused of sending drug to UK

Aggarwal takes charge as new DC

343 centenarians from city, 75 from Nawanshahr to vote in Lok Sabha polls

64 tonnes lahan, 45 litres illicit liquor destroyed

District admn to procure 5.18 lakh metric tonnes of wheat

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth ~2 cr seized since poll code imposition

INDIA VOTES 2024: Cash, drugs, liquor worth Rs 2 cr seized since poll code imposition

Concerns arise over ‘discrepancies’ in width of under-construction footpath

607 centenarian voters, equal number of male, female in district

3 years on, man held in youth’s murder case

AAP leaders flay Centre for ED action against Kejriwal

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes

PAU Kisan Mela series concludes in Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, holds bicycle rally in honour of martyrs

New jewellery store coming up in Patiala