INDIA VOTES 2024: Talks fail, BJP to go solo in Odisha

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 22

In first signs of the alliance talks between BJP and the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha failing, BJP state president Manmohan Samal on Friday said saffron forces will contest Assembly and Lok Sabha elections alone.

Samal said the BJP will contest independently in all 21 parliamentary seats of Odisha and 147 Assembly seats.

“For the last 10 years, the BJD party of Odisha, under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik, has been supporting the Central Government in many matters of national importance. For this we express our gratitude to him. Experience has shown that wherever there has been a double-engine government across the country, development and welfare work has accelerated and the state has progressed in every field,” Samal said.

“But today many welfare schemes of Modi government are not reaching the ground in Odisha, due to which the poor sisters and brothers of Odisha are not getting their benefits. We have concerns on many issues related to Odisha-identity, Odisha-pride and interest of the people of Odisha. To fulfill the hopes, wishes and aspirations of 4.5 crore people of Odisha, under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister to make a developed India and developed Odisha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all the 21 seats of the Lok Sabha and all the 147 seats of the Assembly. Will contest the seats alone,” he said announcing the failure of ongoing seat sharing talks between the two former allies.

The pact is learnt to have failed over lack of agreement on seat sharing for the Assembly polls to be held along with LS polls.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Patnaik’s aide VK Pandian had confirmed that talks were on.

The BJD was seeking a much larger share of Assembly seats than the BJP was willing to give, even though the BJD is learnt to have been willing to sacrifice its share of LS seats.

6-term BJD MP quits

Odisha’s ruling BJD suffered a setback on Friday with party’s six-term MP Bhartruhari Mahtab resigning from primary membership of the party on Friday. Mahtab, a sitting MP from Cuttack, in a letter to the BJD chief and CM Naveen Patnaik said, “ I am forced to disassociate myself from the party in which I was involved since its inception. I, too, had some contribution towards its growth. I resign from the primary membership of the party through this letter. Please accept it immediately.” Mahtab is the son of former Odisha CM Harekrushna Mahtab. Immediate trigger was framing of charges against him in the case of assaulting a cop on duty. TNS

