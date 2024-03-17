INDIA VOTES 2024: Will be ruthless against any act of violence: CEC

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, March 16

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said the poll body was fully determined to tackle the '4Ms' that can hamper the Lok Sabha elections — muscle, money, misinformation and Model Code (MCC) violations. He made it clear that the EC would be "ruthless" against acts of violence during the forthcoming polls. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Kumar said peace was everlasting while violence solved nothing.

He informed that some states banked on muscle power while others on money, and some had geographical issues. "We will not allow the misuse of money power," he said, revealing that money seizures rose by 835 per cent to Rs 3,400 crore in the last 11 state assembly polls during 2022-23, as compared to 2017-18.

Final advisory issued Having collected data of all MCC violations, we have issued a final advisory. So this is how we have set our grounds. We are putting political parties on notice. —Rajiv Kumar, Chief Election Commissioner

Kumar also emphasised the importance of adhering to the MCC and warned parties not to cross the red line while campaigning. “Having collected data of all MCC violations, we have issued a final advisory. So this is how we have set our grounds. We are putting political parties on notice. We have asked them to give copies of our guidelines to each star campaigner,” Kumar said.

“Bringing these guidelines to the notice of each star campaigner will be the responsibility of political parties. So we have put them on notice and will presume that they are aware of these guidelines. People were asking 'you issued so many notices last time, but did nothing'. That was a moral censor. Now we will go beyond. We will also look at the past and the history, and take a calibrated approach,” he added.

Addressing a press conference to announce the general elections, Kumar said to tackle the first M, i.e. 'Muscle', the poll body has issued guidelines and regulations so that the elections could be held in a free and fair manner. Strict directions have been issued to district magistrates and superintendents of police to ensure a level playing field. Additionally, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) would be deployed adequately and assisted by integrated control rooms in each district.

Kumar said the Commission was also coordinating with various agencies like the Coast Guard, GST and Police to stop the misuse of money in the form of freebies, like liquor and others.

According to ECI data, among bigger states, Gujarat, Telangana and Rajasthan witnessed maximum cash seizures between 2017-18 and 2022-23. Gujarat recorded the Rs 802 crore, a rise of 2,847 per cent, Telangana Rs 778 crore, a rise of 506 per cent, while Rajasthan recorded seizures of Rs 704 crore, a rise of 951 per cent.

