India wanted ‘Operation Tandoor’, not Sindoor: SP MP Rajbhar in Lok Sabha

He accused the government of failing to act decisively and questioned the “delay” in the operation
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:39 PM Jul 28, 2025 IST
Opposition MPs protest in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday. PTI Photo
Samajwadi Party MP Ramashankar Rajbhar on Monday said in Lok Sabha that the country wanted “Operation Tandoor” after the Pahalgam terror attack to roast the terrorists responsible for it, and not Operation Sindoor.

Speaking during the special debate in the Lower House on the Pahalgam terror strike and Operation Sindoor, he accused the government of failing to act decisively and questioned the “delay” in the operation, saying that a mission that should have been initiated in three days was carried out after 17 days.

“The country was so angry (over the Pahalgam terror attack) that by the third day, people wanted not Operation Sindoor, but Operation Tandoor — that is to throw the terrorists into a tandoor. But instead, the operation happened 17 days later. Were those who carried out the Pahalgam attack among the 100 terrorists killed during the operation? That’s the real question,” he said.

Rajbhar went on to praise the unity shown by Indians across religious lines, saying, “Terrorists wanted to incite riots in India, but Hindus and Muslims together foiled the enemy’s plan.”

Referring to statements by US President Donald Trump, Rajbhar said Trump had publicly claimed multiple times that a ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved due to US intervention.

“Trump said at least 26 times that he facilitated an India-Pakistan ceasefire, even crediting arms deals for it. These are serious claims,” Rajbhar said, adding, “If Trump was telling the truth, then where do we stand? The real Vishwaguru was sitting in the White House.”

