Any future terror attack will be treated as an act of war, India warns Pakistan

This marks a significant shift in India’s stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, which Pakistan has long attributed to non-state actors
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 PM May 10, 2025 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and others during a high-level meeting amid the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo: PTI
In response to ongoing escalation from Pakistan, India has hardened its stance, declaring that any future terrorist attack on its soil will be treated and responded to as an act of war. This marks a significant shift in India’s stance on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, which Pakistan has long attributed to non-state actors.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Attendees included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, the armed forces chiefs, and other senior officials.

By declaring terrorism an act of war, India aims to send a strong message to Pakistan and its proxies, which have long pursued a policy of “bleeding India with a thousand cuts”. Since the 1971 war that led to Bangladesh’s creation, Pakistan has pursued proxy wars against India, showing no restraint. Neither diplomatic efforts by the UPA government nor military actions following incidents like the 2016 Uri attack and the 2019 Pulwama attack have deterred Pakistan.

A government source emphasised that the situation will be handled differently going forward, noting that terrorism will be considered a breach of sovereignty and addressed accordingly.

