'India was convicted even without...': Indian envoy's response to Canada on Nijjar killing probe

ANI

Ottawa, November 25

Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma has said that New Delhi was "convicted" even as the investigation into the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil had not fully concluded.

Urging Canada to release evidence to back up its allegation in connection with the killing, the Indian envoy maintained that New Delhi would look into anything "very specific and relevant" communicated to them to back up Justin Trudeau's allegations.

In an interview with CTV news channel, the high commissioner was asked about the allegations raised by Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau of possible Indian government's involvement in Nijjar's killing.

Responding to this, Verma said, "There are two points on that. One is that, even without the investigation being concluded, India was convicted. Is that a rule of law?" On being asked "how was India convicted", the high commissioner said, "Because India was asked to cooperate and if you look at the typical criminal terminology, when someone asks to cooperate, it means you have already been convicted and you better cooperate".

"So, we took it in a very different interpretation. But, we have always said that if there is anything very specific and relevant, and communicated to us, we will look into it," the Indian envoy added.

