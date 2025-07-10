‘India welcomes back its super premium frequent flier PM’: Congress’ jibe at Modi

The Congress took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his return from a five-nation tour on Thursday.

Advertisement

The party said now that the PM is back from his foreign tour, he could find time to visit Manipur, review why the Pahalgam terrorists are yet to be brought to justice and reflect on infrastructure collapses in his home state.

Taking a potshot at the PM Modi, the Opposition party said for a change, the PM can also chair an all-party meeting to firm up the agenda for the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament. These remarks were made by Congress general secretary in-charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh.

Advertisement

“India welcomes back its super premium frequent flier PM, who is expected to be in the country for perhaps three weeks before jetting around again,” Ramesh said in his post on X.

He added, “Now that he is here, he could find the time to visit Manipur where the people have been awaiting him for more than two years; review why the Pahalgam terrorists have yet to be brought to justice; reflect on infrastructure collapses in his home state; and sanction assistance to Himachal Pradesh that has been devastated by floods.”

Advertisement

Ramesh’s remarks come a day after at least 17 people, including children were killed as several vehicles plunged into the Mahi river in Gujarat’s Vadodara — the home state of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.