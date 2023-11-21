India welcomes efforts for humanitarian pauses in Israel-Hamas conflict

United Nations, November 21
India has welcomed efforts for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas conflict as well as efforts by the international community aimed at de-escalation and delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.
Speaking at the informal meeting of the plenary in the UN General Assembly on a briefing on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Monday stressed that the message from the Indian leadership has been “clear and consistent”.
“India welcomes all efforts by the international community that strive towards the de-escalation of conflict and enable the delivery of urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine,” Kamboj said.
“We are firmly opposed to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, clearly against violence and are on the side of adherence to international humanitarian law and ensuring that further escalation is prevented, humanitarian aid delivery continues, all hostages are released unconditionally and all parties work towards an early restoration of peace and stability,” she said.
Kamboj underlined that towards this, “we also welcome efforts for humanitarian pauses”.
