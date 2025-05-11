India will continue to maintain firm stance against terrorism: Jaishankar

Following the ceasefire announcement with Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India will continue to maintain “firm and uncompromising stance” against terrorism.

In his statement on micro-blogging platform X, Jaishankar said, “India and Pakistan have today worked out an understanding on stopping firing and military action. India has consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will continue to do so.”

The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 persons dead on April 22. To avenge the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor two weeks later, which, the government said, targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Since the operation, Pakistan has attempted to target various Indian military installations but India also hit back.

After days of tension between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump today announced that both countries had agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire”.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the US, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire,” said US President Trump. “Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he said.

The development comes as India has been responding to repeated drone attacks from Pakistan over the past few days, using its air defence systems to shoot them down.