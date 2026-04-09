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Home / India / India withdraws bid to host UN climate summit in 2028, reasons unknown

India withdraws bid to host UN climate summit in 2028, reasons unknown

With India pulling out as a host nation, there is no clarity on the host country of COP33

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:04 PM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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India has withdrawn its offer to host the United Nations climate summit, COP 33 in 2028, official sources have confirmed. While India has communicated its decision to not host the conference, there is no clarity on the reasons behind pulling out of the conference.

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In December 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed to host COP 33. It was then hailed as a big move by the government as the announcement came in the wake of successfully hosting the G20 summit in New Delhi in 2023.

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“India is committed to the UN Framework for Climate Change Process. Therefore, today from this platform, I also propose to host the COP-33 Summit in India in 2028,” Modi had said at COP 28 summit in 2023.

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COP31 will be held in Turkiye and COP32 in Ethiopia. With India pulling out as a host nation, there is no clarity on the host country of COP33.

The withdrawal comes weeks after India declared the country’s Nationally Determined Contribution for the period 2031 to 2035 to achieve net zero by 2070. India has committed to reduce Emissions Intensity of its GDP by 47 per cent by 2035 from 2005 level.

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According to Climate Home News, the four-paragraph letter said that India will continue to engage constructively with the international community on climate action and appreciates the “support and solidarity” of the Asia-Pacific countries during its bid for candidacy.

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