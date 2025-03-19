DT
India would like to utilise your expertise in space exploration: ISRO chief to Sunita Williams

India would like to utilise your expertise in space exploration: ISRO chief to Sunita Williams

In a message posted on X, V Narayanan welcomes back Sunita
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:07 AM Mar 19, 2025 IST
In this screenshot via @NASA on X on March 18, 2025, SpaceX capsule carrying NASA's stuck astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore departs from the International Space Station. (@NASA via PTI Photo)
Welcoming Indian-origin US astronaut Sunita Williams back to earth, ISRO chief V Narayanan has said that India would like to utilise her expertise in space exploration.

In a message posted on X, Narayanan said, "Welcome back, Sunita Williams."

"Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration!" Narayanan said.

Stating that her resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world, Narayanan said as Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, ISRO, he on behalf of his colleagues was extending warm greetings to William and would wish her a great day ahead.

"When Bharat under the leadership of PM Modi is working towards making India a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in the space exploration,” Narayanan said.

Williams, who was stuck in space for nine months, finally returned to earth on Tuesday.

