India would like to utilise your expertise in space exploration: ISRO chief to Sunita Williams

Welcoming Indian-origin US astronaut Sunita Williams back to earth, ISRO chief V Narayanan has said that India would like to utilise her expertise in space exploration.

In a message posted on X, Narayanan said, "Welcome back, Sunita Williams."

"Your safe return after an extended mission aboard the ISS is a remarkable achievement. A testament to NASA, SpaceX, and the USA’s commitment to space exploration!" Narayanan said.

Advertisement

Stating that her resilience and dedication continue to inspire space enthusiasts around the world, Narayanan said as Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, ISRO, he on behalf of his colleagues was extending warm greetings to William and would wish her a great day ahead.

"When Bharat under the leadership of PM Modi is working towards making India a developed country, we wish to utilise your expertise in the space exploration,” Narayanan said.

Advertisement

Williams, who was stuck in space for nine months, finally returned to earth on Tuesday.