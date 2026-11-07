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Home / India / India wraps up key naval drills with BIMSTEC nations, US

India wraps up key naval drills with BIMSTEC nations, US

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Ajay Banerjee
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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The maiden BIMSTEC exercise concluded at Sri Vijaya Puram on November 3. Photo courtesy: Navy
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India this week wrapped up two significant naval exercises on its eastern seaboard -- the first-ever BIMSTEC maritime security exercise in the Andamans and the fifth edition of the India-US Tiger Triumph humanitarian and disaster relief drill at Visakhapatnam.

It underlined New Delhi's twin approach of building regional maritime partnerships while deepening cooperation with strategic partners in the Indo-Pacific.

The maiden BIMSTEC exercise concluded at Sri Vijaya Puram (erstwhile Port Blair) on November 3 after a five-day programme of harbour and sea engagements hosted by the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), India's only operational tri-service command. The exercise was held from October 30 to November 3 and involved Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand. It was held under the banner of "Shared Seas, Shared Security and Shared Prosperity".

BIMSTEC Secretary-General Indra Mani Pandey and National Maritime Security Coordinator Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd) were among those who witnessed the drills.

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The exercise was held in keeping with the Delhi Declaration and the outcomes of the fourth meeting of the BIMSTEC Experts Group on Maritime Security Cooperation in November 2025. The harbour phase featured high-level meetings, professional interactions and cultural exchanges, followed by coordinated deployments and joint operations off the port on November 2 and 3. Officials described it as a step towards institutionalising maritime engagement among BIMSTEC members and a foundation for future joint initiatives, reflecting a shared vision of a "prosperous, resilient and open" Bay of Bengal.

Further up the coast, the India-US Tiger Triumph exercise ended at Visakhapatnam with a closing ceremony held on Thursday. Held from October 31 to November 5, the bilateral tri-service exercise placed particular emphasis on joint amphibious operations in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) scenarios.

The exercise featured operational planning, lectures and subject-matter expert exchanges on areas such as cyberspace and medical operations, while forces tested the plans in a simulated environment.

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First held in 2019, Tiger Triumph is meant to enhance operational synergy and defence cooperation between the two nations. The Navy said the 2026 edition reaffirmed both sides' commitment to strengthening joint HADR capabilities and to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific.

Together, the two exercises underscore a common theme: interoperability and cooperation in the Bay of Bengal, whether among neighbours on collective maritime security or with a major partner on disaster response.

Meanwhile India and Myanmar have also carried out a maiden bilateral Tri-Services HADR exercise, called ‘Rahat Mitra’, at Chennai on November 5-6.

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The inaugural exercise provided an important platform for the Indian and Myanmar Defence Forces to engage in professional exchanges, share experiences, the Navy said.

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