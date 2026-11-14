India yet to achieve full food security: NITI Vice-Chief

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri on Friday said India is yet to achieve complete food security across all agricultural commodities, particularly given its status as the world’s largest importer of edible oils.

He underlined the need to accelerate domestic production of pulses and edible oils to reduce import dependence and strengthen food security. “Amid rising inflation, with the consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation at 6.09 per cent in October 2026 and food inflation touching 8.94 per cent, India needs to boost its pulses production,” he said.

Lahiri said over 50% of India’s edible oil demand was met through foreign shipments.