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Home / India / Indian Air Force to transport NEET question papers for 1st time, says NTA DG

Indian Air Force to transport NEET question papers for 1st time, says NTA DG

About 73,000 students are expected to appear for NEET examination across 208 examination centres in 24 cities in Telangana

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PTI
Hyderabad, Updated At : 10:50 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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NTA Director General Abhishek Singh on Saturday said that IAF is being engaged to transport NEET question papers for the national test to be held on June 21.

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Singh, who virtually attended a meeting held by Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on the arrangements for NEET, said enhanced security protocols are being implemented for the examination.

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"He (Singh) stated that, for the first time, the Indian Air Force is being engaged to transport question papers, reflecting the importance being accorded to maintaining the integrity and security of the examination process," a state government release said.

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Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the medical exam.

He directed the district authorities to work in close coordination with all concerned departments and ensure that candidates are provided a hassle-free environment on the examination day.

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State Principal Secretary (Health) Christina Z Chongthu said about 73,000 students are expected to appear for the NEET examination across 208 examination centres in 24 cities in the state.

Necessary arrangements related to infrastructure, transportation, security, power supply and also drinking water and other essential facilities are being made to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination, she said.

State DG (Law and Order) Mahesh Bhagwat emphasised the need for close coordination between the police department and district administration.

He directed police officials to ensure comprehensive security arrangements at all examination centres and maintaining constant vigil.

He cautioned officials against rumour mongering and misinformation and advised them to actively monitor and utilize social media platforms to promptly address any false information that may affect the conduct of the examination.

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