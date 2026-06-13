An Indian Air Force aeroplane, AN-32, has crashed while landing in Assam's Jorhat district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

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The incident occurred while the aircraft was landing at the IAF's airbase in the Rowriah area.

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Senior IAF officials have rushed to the area, and casualty, if any, is yet to be ascertained, the spokesperson said.

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The plane was carrying cargo and some personnel, sources said.

Details of the crash are awaited, the IAF said without commenting if there were any casualties.

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Jorhat is among the string of IAF bases in north-east facing China to the north and Myanmar to the east.

As per reports, the aircraft crash-landed during landing operations, after which a fire broke out.

The Antonov An-32 is a twin-engine turboprop transport aircraft of Soviet origin, widely operated by the Indian Air Force for tactical airlift, troop transport, cargo delivery, and logistics support, especially in remote and high-altitude regions.

More details awaited.