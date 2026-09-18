Indian Air Force’s rookie pilots to get indigenous plane to fly

The Indian Air Force now has an indigenous basic trainer for primary flying-training of its rookie pilots. For now, such training is carried out on Swiss-made Pilatus PC7 aircraft.

Public Sector Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) will deliver the first lot of these planes, Hindustan Turbo Trainer (HTT)-40, on Friday here in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Advertisement

The Defence Ministry had contracted the HAL in 2023 to make 70 of these planes at a cost of over Rs 6,800 crore for the Indian Air Force.

Advertisement

HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director Ravi K said on Friday, "We should be able to complete the deliveries in another four-five years. Production is being carried out in two divisions — one in Bengaluru and the other in Nashik.”

The HAL’s website describes the plane as a fully tandem seat trainer that will have an air-conditioned cockpit, modern avionics, hot refueling, quick pilot change-over and zero-zero ejection seats. Built around a proven turbo prop engine, this aircraft is designed to have good low speed handling qualities for better training effectiveness.

Advertisement

The aircraft —fitted with glass cockpit and indigenously developed avionics, standby communication, — has the ability to distinguish between ‘friend or foe’ and integrated instrument system (ISIS).

The HTT-40 is powered by Honeywell TPE331-12B Turboprop engine.

What is the use of the plane

The IAF's pilot training runs through three stages. The HTT-40 covers Stage I: the IAF uses trainer aircraft for Stage I (Basic Flight Training), Stage II (Intermediate Flight Training) and Stage III (advanced training).

The HTT 40 will be used for flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying and close-formation flights, with secondary roles including navigation and night-flying. The HTT-40 will complement the existing fleet of 75 Pilatus PC-7 aircraft, but will not replace it for now. IAF needs some 180 such trainers.

The IAF originally wanted an all-indigenous trainer, but after HAL's earlier HPT-32, Deepak was grounded in 2009 over safety concerns, India was forced into an emergency, off-the-shelf purchase of 75 Pilatus PC-7 planes. These planes were ordered in 2012 deliveries commenced by 2015 and were to plug the training gap while the HTT-40 was under development.

Indigenous push

In 2020, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released a list of items that would not be imported in future, one of the items was the basic trainer for rookie pilots.

The HTT-40 contains approximately 60 per cent indigenous content which will progressively increase through indigenisation of major components and subsystems.

Being an indigenous solution, the aircraft is configurable for upgrades to incorporate the futuristic requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. HAL has engaged the domestic private industry, including MSMEs, in its supply chain.

Being indigenous, it is expected to have easier through-life support spares availability, and potential export opportunities — advantages a foreign off-the-shelf type doesn't offer.