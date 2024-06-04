Indian Air Force’s Sukhoi fighter crashes in Nashik; pilot, co-pilot eject safely

Mumbai, June 4
A Sukhoi fighter plane of the Indian Air Force crashed in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.
The pilot and co-pilot ejected safely, Special Inspector General of Nashik Range D R Karale said.
The plane crashed in a field near Shirasgaon village, the IPS officer said.
The fighter jet was being flown by Wing Commander Bokil and his second in command Biswas when it crashed in a farm in Nifad tehsil at 1.20 pm.
Both the pilots ejected safely and have suffered minor injuries, another police official said. They were shifted to the HAL hospital.
After it crashed, the aircraft caught fire which was doused. The parts of the plane are now spread in a 500 metre radius, he said.
Teams of Indian Air Force, HAL security and HAL technical unit visited the spot.
