Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu heckled by Khalistan supporters in New York

New Delhi, November 27
Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was heckled by a pro-Khalistan mob during his visit to a gurdwara in New York on the occasion of Gurpurb.
Videos of the alleged incident showed Sandhu being confronted by a group of Khalistan supporters who spoke about designated terrorists Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. The group members were escorted out by members of the Sikh community.
When the Indian envoy left the premises, a protester waved a Khalistan “flag”.
Sandhu did not mention the incident in a post about his visit on X. “Privileged to join the local sangat, including from Afghanistan… listened to kirtan, spoke about Guru Nanak’s everlasting message,” he posted.
