Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams honoured as Grand Marshal of New York Veterans Parade

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams honoured as Grand Marshal of New York Veterans Parade

The celebrated spacefarer, who is a retired Navy captain, spearheads a massive procession of 20,000 participants along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Wednesday

article_Author
ANI
New York, Updated At : 08:33 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Indian-American astronaut Sunita Williams was honoured as Grand Marshal of the Veterans Day Parade, which pays tribute to former military members.

The celebrated spacefarer, who is a retired Navy captain, spearheaded a massive procession of 20,000 participants along Manhattan’s Fifth Avenue on Wednesday.

Reflecting on her central role, the Grand Marshal remarked that it was "an incredible honour", noting, "My time in the Navy shaped who I am and prepared me for every challenge that followed."

She added, "I'm proud to join New Yorkers and Americans from around the country in honouring the service, sacrifice, and commitment of veterans from every generation."

Advertisement

Before joining the space agency, she served as a test pilot, subsequently undertaking three missions spanning a cumulative 608 days in orbit. During her career, she established a record for the most spacewalks by a woman, completing nine spacewalks totalling 62 hours.

Marking its 107th annual Veterans Day Parade, the landmark procession brought together thousands of former military personnel alongside various armed forces units, municipal law enforcement officers, civic societies, educational institutions and musical brass bands. Commercial enterprises also contributed significantly, rolling out elaborate floats that highlighted former military personnel in their corporate workforce.

On the eve of the parade, the decorated captain participated in ceremonial observances on board the USS San Antonio to mark the 251st anniversary of the Marine Corps' founding.

Advertisement

Born to Deepak Pandya, a neuroanatomist, and Ursuline Pandya, who is of Slovenian heritage, Williams previously made headlines when a scheduled eight-day expedition to the orbital laboratory during the first crewed flight of Boeing's Starliner capsule abruptly transformed into an extended nine-month odyssey. The prolonged stay stemmed from persistent technical problems with the spacecraft, ultimately requiring a rescue mission by a SpaceX Crew-9 vehicle to bring her and fellow stranded astronaut Butch Wilmore back home.

Deeply connected to her cultural roots, she famously took a copy of the Bhagavad Gita aloft in 2006, followed by the Upanishads in 2012.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts