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Home / India / Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General Komatireddy concedes defeat

Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General Komatireddy concedes defeat

The elections delivered a significant rebuke to Trump and the Republicans as the Democrats gained control of the House and Senate, flipping seats and traditional party strongholds in a massive blue wave across America

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PTI
New York, Updated At : 11:51 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Saritha Komatireddy, Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General. File Photo
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Indian-American candidate for New York Attorney General, Saritha Komatireddy, who had President Donald Trump’s endorsement, conceded defeat in the mid-term elections, saying public service means serving people, not celebrity or personal gain.

Komatireddy, Republican, was in the race for New York Attorney General against Democrat incumbent Letitia James.

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“I am deeply grateful to the thousands of volunteers, supporters, and everyday New Yorkers who believed in our campaign and our vision for a safer and stronger New York. I’m proud of the campaign we ran,” Komatireddy said in a post on X.

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Komatireddy said her campaign showed that politics does not have to be about division and hate which brought people together.

“Ultimately, that’s what public office is about – public service means serving people, not celebrity or personal gain. Whatever I do moving forward will be about exactly that – serving others and making New York safer,” she said.

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Komatireddy, who has been endorsed by Trump, made a mark in the pre-election debate with James.

She was among the several Indian-American candidates in the race for public office in the US midterm elections that concluded on Tuesday.

The elections delivered a significant rebuke to Trump and the Republicans as the Democrats gained control of the House and Senate, flipping seats and traditional party strongholds in a massive blue wave across America.

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