Indian-American couple donates $ 4 million to engineering college in Houston

An Indian-American couple have donated USD 4 million to the University of Houston to support engineering research and education.

The gift to the University of Houston's Cullen College of Engineering will establish two endowed professorships, a faculty research fund, graduate fellowships and a seminar series in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, the varsity said.

Advertisement

Indian American engineer Manmohan Singh Kalsi and his wife Marie-Luise Schubert Kalsi have donated the amount to expand research and education.

Advertisement

"Manmohan Kalsi's journey from UH graduate student to industry innovator and entrepreneur embodies the transformative impact of the Cullen College of Engineering," said Dean Pradeep Sharma.

The commitment builds on the couple's long-standing ties to the institution. Manmohan Kalsi earned his master's degree and Ph.D. in mechanical engineering from UH, studying under the late professor Gabriel Fazekas, and in 1978 founded Kalsi Engineering, a pioneer in hydrodynamic rotary sealing technology.

Advertisement

The couple previously funded an endowed professorship at the college in 2014 in Fazekas' honour.