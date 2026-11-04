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Home / India / Indian-American Jyot Singh makes history, wins Georgia Assembly seat

Indian-American Jyot Singh makes history, wins Georgia Assembly seat

Yale graduate becomes first Sikh and Indian-American elected to Georgia General Assembly

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:42 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Jyot Singh completed his schooling at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology before graduating from Yale University in 2021 with a degree in Global Affairs. Photo for representation. iStock
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Jyot Singh, 27, a Yale-educated community organiser, has made history by becoming the first Sikh American and Indian-American elected to the Georgia General Assembly in the US.

Singh, a Democrat, won the Georgia House of Representatives seat from District 97 in the November 3 election, defeating Republican Yassin Moghazy. His constituency covers parts of Duluth, Peachtree Corners and Norcross, along with Berkeley Lake in Gwinnett County.

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The son of Sikh immigrants from India, Singh grew up in a working-class family in Norcross.

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He has spoken about his early struggles, including living in basement apartments and townhouses. He began working at the age of 15 to support his family.

Singh completed his schooling at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology before graduating from Yale University in 2021 with a degree in Global Affairs.

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As per the news report, he founded Blue Husky Group, a consulting firm, and worked in political communications and grassroots organising. His political agenda centres on affordable housing, health care, public education, immigrant rights and the economic concerns of working-class communities.

Jyot's victory marks a significant shift and reflects growing participation of Sikh and Indian-American communities in electoral politics in Georgia.

The news report stated that Jyot's campaign received support from community organisations and Indian-American political leaders, including US Representative Ro Khanna.

His election is being seen as a notable development in the representation of immigrant-origin communities in the US political landscape.

After winning the election, he said, "Finally I introduce myself. I am Jyot Singh. I am state representative elect. We made history for our community here in the house district 97, that is all because of you guys.”

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