Indian Army approves 'Saksham' counter-UAS grid to enhance drone detection, neutralisation capabilities

The Army has green-lit the procurement of a specialised, dedicated grid of radars and sensors that will detect and track enemy drones, while automatically providing the ground commander the best options to neutralise the threat.

Options for shooting down a drone can be via a lethal shot or by sending a powerful radio-wave to disable it.

In military parlance, it’s called the ‘counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) grid system’ and it ensures complete airspace security against aerial threats.

To ensure speedy induction, the project has been approved under the fast-track procurement (FTP) route, with rollout to all field formations targeted within the next one year, sources said.

The Army will procure an indigenous system named ‘Saksham’, produced by the public sector company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). This system is intended to secure airspace up to 10,000 feet above the ground. The need for a comprehensive counter-UAS grid became especially clear during Operation Sindoor, when hostile drone activity demanded swift detection and a coordinated response.

The ‘Saksham’ system is conceived as a high-end command and control system and will operate over Army’s own secure data network.

It will provide an integrated picture to all formations in real time within a defined battle area. It will integrate own and enemy UAVs data to offer automated decision-support and real-time visualisation for field commanders.

It uses AI-driven technologies suited for future combat systems, enabling scalability and upgradability as threats evolve. Once operational, ‘Saksham’ will serve as the backbone of the Indian Army’s counter-UAS grid, giving commanders a unified view of both ground and aerial threats. It will enhance decision-making speed, ensure rapid engagement and secure control over airspace to protect troops, infrastructure and assets on the ground from aerial incursions.

With future wars to be fought not just on land but also in the air, the new approach ensures that airspace above the land-forces remains under watch and control, allowing unrestricted movement for own assets while detecting, tracking and neutralising hostile drones or aircraft.

The induction is aligned with the Indian Army’s Decade of Transformation (2023-2032).