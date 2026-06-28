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Home / India / Indian Army contingent, naval band, INS Tarkash to grace Seychelles National Day celebrations

Indian Army contingent, naval band, INS Tarkash to grace Seychelles National Day celebrations

Celebrations will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Guest of Honour; Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Seychelles

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New Delhi, Updated At : 07:02 PM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Indian Navy's frontline warship, INS Tarkash, arrives at Port Victoria during ongoing operational deployment to the South West Indian Ocean Region, in Victoria on Sunday. (@indiannavy X/ANI Photo)
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An Indian Army contingent drawn from the Assam Regiment, Navy's frontline stealth frigate INS Tarkash and indigenously built Survey Vessel Large INS Ikshak are set to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles on June 29.

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Besides, an Indian Navy marching contingent and naval band will also be part of the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of the archipelago nation.

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The celebrations will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the Guest of Honour. Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Seychelles starting June 27, during which he will hold talks with President Patrick Herminie.

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INS Tarkash, a frontline warship of the Indian Navy, arrived in Victoria, Seychelles on June 26 during her ongoing operational deployment to the south-west Indian Ocean Region, the Navy said.

"During the port call, Tarkash, along with #INSIkshak, will participate in Golden Jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, on June 29, with a marching contingent and naval band, India Seychelles #BridgesofFriendship #MAHASAGAR #MaritimeCooperation," it said in a post on X on Sunday.

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Indian Navy's indigenously built Survey Vessel Large (SVL) -- INS Ikshak -- has arrived in Victoria as part of her operational deployment to the south-west Indian Ocean Region and to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles, a spokesperson of the Indian Navy said on Saturday.

The vessel had arrived at the port of Victoria, capital of the archipelago nation, on June 26.

An Indian Army official on Sunday said a contingent of the force, comprising 32 personnel from the Assam Regiment and led by Capt Aryan H Deolekar, is set to take part in the celebrations on June 29.

India and Seychelles share long-standing historical ties. Over the years, the relationship has evolved into a strong strategic partnership encompassing defence cooperation, development, culture and trade, the Army said.

"An Indian Navy marching contingent accompanied by a military band is also participating in the celebrations, reflecting the close and enduring defence partnership between the two countries," it said in a statement.

Participation of the Indian armed forces contingents in national celebrations of friendly foreign countries serves as a symbol of mutual trust, military camaraderie and shared commitment towards strengthening bilateral relations, the Indian Army said.

Such engagements reinforce defence cooperation and underscore India's role as a reliable partner in promoting peace, stability and security in the Indian Ocean Region, it added.

Indian armed forces' contingents have previously represented the nation at prominent international ceremonial events, including the 237th Bastille Day Parade in France in 2023, the Victory Day Parade in Bangladesh in 2021, and the Victory Day Parade in Russia in 2015 and 2020, it said.

India's participation in golden jubilee celebrations of the National Day of Seychelles "reaffirms the special partnership between the two countries and highlights the growing depth of bilateral engagement across diverse sectors," the Army said.

Modi last visited Seychelles in 2015.

India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.

The spokesperson of the Indian Navy said the vessels' visit coincide with the National Day celebrations of Seychelles, "underscoring the enduring maritime partnership and close friendship between India and Seychelles".

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