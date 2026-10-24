Indian Army doctrine released, puts AI, drones at Centre of future wars

The Army’s new doctrine that was released today outlines a roadmap for preparing for future conflicts. It includes specialised training for officers in use of AI as a tool in decision-making and adopting ‘drone operations’ as a skill for the entire force of 1.2 million.

The doctrine highlights the use of advanced technology, drones, artificial intelligence and precision targeting, sources said.

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The Army is progressing in training initiatives, including a five-year roadmap for multi-domain operations training. “It will be buttressed with a three-level AI skill development programme for officers and a new philosophy to make drone operations a secondary skill across the force,” the sources added.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today released the Land Warfare Doctrine 2026 at the concluding day of the Army’s premier decision-making forum, the biannual Army Commanders’ Conference here.

The sources said the doctrine reflected the changing character of warfare, drawing lessons from contemporary conflicts, including Operation Sindoor, where unmanned systems, persistent surveillance, contested communications and information warfare have emerged as critical factors on the battlefield.

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A doctrine is the fundamental set of principles and guidelines that armed forces use to guide their actions. The one released today is aligned with ‘Defence Forces Vision 2047’ and emphasises jointness among the armed forces, integration of capabilities across multiple domains and the continued centrality of land power in achieving decisive military and political outcomes.

A key focus is on Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), with emphasis on recognising the importance of indigenous defence capabilities, national infrastructure and coordination with institutions beyond the military in future wars.

The doctrine says the Army will lay emphasis on empowering the soldiers and use a mix of manned-unmanned systems as enablers for future conflicts. The doctrine also mentions the need for a resilient supply of logistics – arms, ammunition, vehicles, food and water for the troops. The Army envisages operating effectively in technologically contested environments, where the enemy may jam or disrupt communication links.

Commanders on the ground have been given the freedom to be flexible in their operational approaches based on threats, terrain and mission requirements.

The revised doctrine signals the Indian Army’s efforts to transform into a future-ready, technology-enabled and adaptable force, capable of fighting and winning wars across the full spectrum of conflict.

The three-day Army Commanders' Conference, chaired by Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, opened on October 21.

Discussions at the conference covered cross-domain security issues, inter-service synergy, and digital transformation within defence infrastructure.