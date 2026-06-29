Indian Army establishes 24x7 field hospital in quake-hit Venezuela

Indian Army’s medical task force in Venezuela has successfully established a fully functional field hospital, which is committed to providing critical medical support.

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The medical team is part of ‘Operation Amistad’, launched by India to help the earthquake-hit South American country. Two Indian Air Force C17 transport planes had landed the medical team along with supplies.

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The hospital is currently operating with a 20-bed facility, which can be expanded to 50 beds capacity to meet rising demand.

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The facility has already been running, treated 42 outpatients and has had one admission.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Venezuelan Vice Health Minister and Head of Government of the Capital District of Venezuela visited the Indian Field Hospital

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“Operation Amistad underway in Venezuela. Army Field Hospital giving a caring hand to those impacted by the earthquake,” Jaiswal added.

Designed to deliver comprehensive care under one roof, the hospital is fully staffed and equipped with specialised services, including dedicated medical officers, surgeons, anaesthetists, dental and orthopaedic specialists. The facility also provides essential on-site X-ray and laboratory diagnostics. The team is professionally prepared to deliver life-saving treatments and dependable healthcare exactly where it is needed most.

This has been possible as the Army has a portable self-contained field hospital called the BHISHM Cube (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog, Hita & Maitri).

The BHISHM Cube is a state-of-the-art, indigenous, rapidly deployable modular medical facility designed specifically for disaster and humanitarian response. Comprising compact, self-contained medical modules,

It can be quickly assembled into a fully functional field hospital capable of delivering advanced trauma care, emergency surgeries, intensive care support and essential medical treatment for up to 200 patients.

Equipped with portable ventilators, patient monitors, diagnostic equipment, surgical instruments, power generation and oxygen support systems, the BHISHM Cube enhances India’s capability to provide swift and effective medical assistance during humanitarian crises anywhere in the world.

Indian Army’s specialised medical contingent is assisting in humanitarian relief efforts in the affected region. The medical team from 60 Para Field Hospital is on board the IAF planes.

The contingent comprises 41 personnel, including nine medical officers, and is equipped to provide emergency medical care, trauma management, life-saving surgical support and other essential healthcare services to those affected by the earthquake.

The deployment is a direct response to the devastating twin earthquakes, magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, that struck northern Venezuela, leaving nearly 1,500 dead and tens of thousands missing.