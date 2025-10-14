DT
Home / India / Indian Army flags off four-day 'Shaurya motorcycle rally' in Arunachal

Indian Army flags off four-day 'Shaurya motorcycle rally' in Arunachal

The riders will interact with locals and promote 'No Drugs, No School Dropouts'

PTI
Itanagar, Updated At : 04:01 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
Representative pic. iStock
The Indian Army on Tuesday flagged off a four-day 'Shaurya motorcycle rally' from Likabali Military Station in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Siang district to honour the heroes of the 1962 India-China War.

The rally is an initiative of the Indian Army to commemorate the indomitable spirit, courage and dedication of the soldiers who defended the nation's frontiers under the most challenging conditions, an army official said.

The official said that 20 riders, including personnel of the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and 12 civilians from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, will cover around 900 km through the rugged terrain and remote valleys of the frontier state, retracing the historic routes taken during the 1962 war.

The riders will interact with locals and promote 'No Drugs, No School Dropouts', an initiative of the Arunachal Pradesh government.

They will also conduct outreach programmes at Basar (Leparada), Bora Rupak, Menga, Shere Thapa Memorial, Taksing, Daporijo (Upper Subansiri), Ziro (Lower Subansiri) and Neelam Tebi War Memorial (Keyi Panyor).

The official said that the riders will also conduct motivational interactions with students, felicitate local communities and conduct awareness campaigns promoting unity and nation-building in the border regions, with support from civil administrations.

