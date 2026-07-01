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Home / India / Indian Army rescues 79-year-old woman from quake rubble in Venezuela

Indian Army rescues 79-year-old woman from quake rubble in Venezuela

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:46 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Image credit/ grabs from video posted on X by @adgpi
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The Indian Army has rescued a 79-year-old woman from the rubble in earthquake-hit Venezuela and begun advanced medical treatment under Operation Amistad, India's humanitarian relief mission in the country.

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Sharing the development on X, the Indian Army said its Field Hospital continues to provide critical medical care to earthquake survivors. The rescued woman, who had been trapped beneath a collapsed building, suffered a fractured leg and peripheral arterial disease. Delayed medical attention had led to a severe arterial ulcer and intense pain.

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The Army said its medical team stabilised her fracture, initiated advanced wound care and started daily follow-up treatment, providing specialised medical support and "renewed hope for recovery."

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Earlier, Venezuelan citizens expressed gratitude to India for its relief efforts. The Ministry of External Affairs shared videos on X showing families thanking Indian medical teams for treatment at the Army Field Hospital, with one patient praising the quality of care provided by the specialists.

The humanitarian mission comes as Venezuela grapples with the aftermath of twin earthquakes that struck the country on June 24.

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According to CNN, citing the National Assembly, the death toll has risen to 1,719, while 22,619 people have been affected, including 5,034 injured. Of the 855 buildings reported damaged, 189 have collapsed completely.

NASA researchers estimate that nearly 58,870 buildings were damaged or destroyed, while 609 aftershocks have been recorded since the earthquakes. The US Geological Survey has estimated a 44 per cent chance that the final death toll could exceed 10,000.

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