Indian Army soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding nation: PM Modi

Indian Army soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding nation: PM Modi

On the occasion of Army Day, PM says the nation salutes their courage and resolute commitment

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:58 AM Jan 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Army personnel during a full dress rehearsal for the 78th Army Day Parade, in Jaipur. Representative image/PTI file
On the occasion of Army Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Indian Army, saying that they stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve at times under the most challenging conditions.

The Prime Minister also said that the nation salutes their courage and resolute commitment.

"Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," he said in a post on X.

He said the country remembers with deep respect those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor General Sir FRR Bucher in 1949.


