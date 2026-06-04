An Indian Army major has won two academic awards at a prestigious US Army leadership programme that included 951 officers from the US and partner nations at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

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Major Prabhat Mishra of India received the Birrer-Brookes Award for Outstanding Master of Military Arts and Science Thesis and the General Douglas MacArthur Military Leadership Writing Award during the graduation ceremony of the US Army Command and General Staff College's Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC).

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The awards were presented as 951 graduates completed the 10-month programme designed to prepare mid-career officers for senior leadership and staff responsibilities.

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The graduating class included 120 international military students from 92 countries.

This year's class experienced a reformed and modernised curriculum that reflected the rapid technological and tactical advancements dictated by the current operational environment, a US Army statement said.

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Among other international officers Major Aleksander Granberg of Norway received the General Dwight D. Eisenhower Award and the Arter-Doniphan Award, and Lieutenant Colonel Taleh S F H H Alrashid of Kuwait received the Major General Hans Schlup Award.

Lt. Gen. Jim Isenhower, Commanding General, US Army Combined Arms Command and Fort Leavenworth, explained to the class that their responsibility as graduates of CGSOC is to be the conductor of the track, prepared by the academic rigour they conquered over the last 10 months.

International military education at Fort Leavenworth began in 1894. Since then, more than 8,700 International Military Students from nearly 170 countries have attended classes alongside their US counterparts.

US Army Command and General Staff College's mission is to educate field grade officers to be agile, innovative, and adaptive leaders in increasingly complex and uncertain environments.