Home / India / Indian authorities to accord observer status to UN body expert in Ahmedabad plane crash probe: Source

Indian authorities to accord observer status to UN body expert in Ahmedabad plane crash probe: Source

In a not-so-common move, the International Civil Aviation Organisation has sought observer status for its expert in the investigation
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:21 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI 171 en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12. Reuters
Indian authorities have decided to accord observer status to UN body ICAO's expert in the ongoing probe into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, a top official source said on Friday.

In a not-so-common move, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has sought observer status for its expert in the investigation.

Air India's Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating flight AI 171 en route to London Gatwick crashed into a medical hostel complex soon after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12, killing 270 people, including 241 people who were on board the plane. One passenger survived.

The probe into the crash is in progress.

On Friday, the official source told PTI that after considering the request, it has been decided to accord the observer status to ICAO expert in the investigation.

The Indian authorities are approaching the probe in a transparent manner, the official source emphasised.

Further details could not be immediately ascertained.

An aircraft accident investigation is carried out as per Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention.

