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Home / India / Indian captain 'fights off' Omani co-pilot who tried to crash Israel-bound plane

Indian captain 'fights off' Omani co-pilot who tried to crash Israel-bound plane

Saves 174, including 27children, on board Dubai-Tel Aviv flight | Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz says the incident was a jihadist terrorist attack attempt

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PTI
Dubai/Jerusalem, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A plane carrying passengers from the FlyDubai flight that a pilot apparently tried to crash lands, on the tarmac as it arrives at the Ben Gurion International Airport near Tel Aviv. REUTERS
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An Indian captain of a Dubai-Tel Aviv Flydubai flight "fought off" his co-pilot who allegedly attempted to crash the aircraft, which had to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, Israeli media reports said on Wednesday.

News website Ynet, citing Israeli officials, reported that the co-pilot was an Omani national and was suspected of trying to crash the aircraft. The Indian captain fought with him to prevent the aircraft from crashing, with Israeli passengers later helping subdue the co-pilot, the report said.

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In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said one of the pilots stabbed the other and apparently attempted to crash the aircraft with passengers on board.

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Netanyahu said an Israeli passenger told him that the aircraft went into a spin and began descending, after which the passenger and a crew member managed to break into the cockpit and, together, they overpowered the pilot who had carried out the stabbing while he was attempting to sabotage the aircraft's systems.

According to Netanyahu, another crew member then entered the cockpit and helped stabilise the aircraft.

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"I salute these heroes who demonstrated extraordinary resourcefulness and courage. They saved many lives and prevented a major disaster," he said.

The aircraft landed safely at Tabuk airport in Saudi Arabia and all passengers were out of danger, said Netanyahu, who met his security chiefs to discuss the situation.

He also said the pilot who carried out the stabbing had been arrested and was being questioned by Saudi authorities.

The Flydubai flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv, had transmitted emergency signals and made a sharp descent before diverting to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.

Flydubai confirmed that the aircraft had experienced an in-flight incident and landed safely in Tabuk. "The aircraft was successfully secured by on-duty Flydubai crew travelling on the flight, who diverted and landed the aircraft safely at Tabuk Airport (TUU). All passengers and crew are safe and accounted for," it said.

The airline said it was cooperating with the relevant authorities and that all passengers were safe.

The airline has not released the identity or nationality of the pilots.

"At this early stage, the underlying reasons and motives behind this event are unknown and remain subject to a formal investigation. We urge all parties to refrain from premature speculation while authorities gather the facts," the airline said.

Tabuk airport authorities said the captain and the first officer were injured and taken to hospital.

Israeli authorities feared a possible hijacking and scrambled fighter jets. The incident remains under investigation.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the incident aboard the plane "was a jihadist terrorist attack attempt, which was thwarted only thanks to the bravery of several Israeli passengers who broke into the cockpit and overpowered the terrorist".

Flight-tracking data analysed by BBC Verify showed the aircraft cruising at about 34,000 feet before descending more than 17,000 feet in less than two minutes. The aircraft subsequently transmitted emergency signals, including a code indicating possible unlawful interference.

In a video circulated on Israeli social media, a man, who has blood on his face, is filming himself while saying, "We're here – the plane – we've just taken control of the terrorists. We're about to land. Anyone who hears me: we need help. We're landing in Tabuk." Another passenger, Dalia Shpigel, told Israeli newspaper Haaretz that there were "terrible screams throughout the plane" before "three to five guys burst into the cockpit" and subdued the attacker. -- PTI

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