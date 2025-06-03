DT
PT
Indian delegation meets Arab League Secretary-General, reaffirms 'unified' stance against terrorism

Indian delegation meets Arab League Secretary-General, reaffirms ‘unified’ stance against terrorism

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India had tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism
PTI
Cairo, Updated At : 03:33 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
A multi-party delegation of India, led by NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, during a meeting with the distinguished members of Egyptian Senate in Egypt. PTI Photo
An all-party Indian delegation met Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Tuesday in Egypt and underscored India’s “unified” stance against terrorism, calling it a “priority” for both New Delhi and the league.

The delegation, led by NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule, met the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States during its two-day visit to Egypt, the final stop of its four-nation tour.

During the meeting, they discussed “India’s wide-ranging political, economic and cultural engagement with the @arableague_gs,” the Indian embassy in Egypt said in a post on X.

“Countering terrorism is a priority to both @arableague_gs and India. The delegation underscored India’s unified stance and collective determination to combat terrorism,” it added.

The group arrived in Cairo after concluding its visit to Ethiopia on Sunday.

On Monday, the delegation held “productive discussions” with Egyptian lawmakers and conveyed India’s firm and principled position against terrorism.

It also engaged in a wide-ranging discussion with the Egyptian Council of Foreign Affairs. The group is scheduled to meet with Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Apart from Sule, the delegation comprises BJP leaders Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Anurag Thakur and V Muraleedharan, Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma, TDP leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, AAP leader Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

It is one of the seven multi-party delegations India had tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan’s links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.

