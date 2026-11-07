Indian diplomat Shivani Gupta elected to UN’s advisory committee on administrative, budgetary questions

Indian diplomat Shivani Gupta has been elected to the UN’s Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ) for the 2027–2029 term.

India’s Permanent Mission to the UN expressed its sincere gratitude to all UN member states for their trust, confidence and support as it announced Gupta’s election. She will begin her three-year term in January 2027.

The ACABQ, a subsidiary organ of the General Assembly, consists of 21 members appointed by the Assembly in their individual capacities.

The members are elected for a period of three years on the basis of broad geographical representation matters and resource proposals to ensure accountability and efficiency in the utilisation of member states’ contributions in support of the UN’s global work.