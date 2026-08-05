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Home / India / Indian expat killed in gas cylinder blast at Dubai car showroom: Report

Indian expat killed in gas cylinder blast at Dubai car showroom: Report

27-year-old Kerala native dies in explosion that left five others injured; Indian Consulate assisting family with repatriation

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PTI
Dubai, Updated At : 01:49 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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An Indian expatriate from Kerala was killed in a gas cylinder explosion at a car showroom in Dubai, according to a media report.

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Shijin Paul, 27, from Kerala's Kollam district, died after an explosion on Monday at a car showroom at Sheikh Zayed Road, the Gulf News newspaper reported.

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The incident comes amid concerns over the safety of Indian workers in the Gulf, where nearly three Indians died every week in workplace accidents between 2023 and 2025, according to Indian government data.

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According to the Dubai Media Office, one person was killed and five others were injured in Monday's explosion.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai confirmed Paul's death on Tuesday and said it was in touch with his family and local authorities to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains, the report said.

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Paul worked as the social media manager at the car showroom where the explosion took place, the report added.

A colleague who witnessed the incident told the newspaper that employees rushed out after noticing a fire and some people attempted to douse the flames with fire extinguishers before the cylinder exploded.

According to data shared by India's Ministry of External Affairs, more than 800 Indian nationals died in workplace accidents abroad between 2023 and 2025, with about 55 per cent of the fatalities occurring in Gulf countries.

Saudi Arabia recorded the highest number of deaths at 182 during the three-year period, followed by the UAE with 128 fatalities.

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