Indian firms to invest over $20 billion in US: Gor

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Describing the trend as a reflection of strong investor confidence, Gor said the inflow underscored the growing attractiveness of the US market for global businesses. He credited policy measures under President Donald Trump for drawing record levels of foreign investment.

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In a notable development, 12 Indian companies alone announced fresh investments worth over $1.1 billion in a single day, marking the largest number of investment commitments by any country at this year’s summit.

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A significant portion of the planned investment -- over $19 billion -- is expected from India’s pharmaceutical sector, focusing on manufacturing, research and development, and new facilities in the US. Additional investments in steel, connectivity and energy supply chains are also expected to bolster industrial capacity and enhance supply chain resilience.

“These investments will not only deepen economic ties but also generate thousands of jobs while strengthening critical supply chains,” Gor said.

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He added that the momentum reflects a shared commitment to expanding economic cooperation between India and the US, with both sides working towards a target of $500 billion in bilateral trade by 2030.

The envoy said initiatives like SelectUSA continue to play a key role in connecting global investors with opportunities across the US, driving growth, innovation and workforce development.

The surge in Indian investments highlights the increasing integration of the two economies and the expanding footprint of Indian industry in global markets.