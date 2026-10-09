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Home / India / Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar to receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism

Flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar to receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism

President Issac Herzog announces it while presenting the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to 6 Israeli passengers who helped thwart the alleged attempt to crash Flydubai Flight FZ1073 last week

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ANI
Tel Aviv, Updated At : 08:21 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar will receive Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism for his role in preventing an alleged hijacking attempt aboard a Flydubai flight, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced.

According to the Government Press Office of Israel, President Issac Herzog on Thursday announced it while presenting the Presidential Medal for Civilian Heroism to six Israeli passengers who helped thwart the alleged attempt to crash Flydubai Flight FZ1073 last week.

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Addressing the award recipients, Herzog said, "...the Israeli heroes whom we honour today, we send our heartfelt wishes for the full and speedy recovery of Captain Smith Machchhar of India. Captain Machchhar’s sheer courage and bravery and sound professionalism helped avert this catastrophe. Once he regains strength, it will be my honour and privilege to award him, on behalf of the people of Israel, the State of Israel’s Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism."

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Herzog presented the award to six Israeli civilians -- Tali Manes, Zvika Manes, Yaniv Hayoun, Dr Shota Musayev, Asaf Rajuan and Or Pardilov-- for their roles in preventing the alleged hijacking attempt, according to The Jerusalem Post and The Times of Israel.

Captain Machchhar is currently recovering in a hospital in Abu Dhabi after sustaining severe injuries in the mid-air incident involving his co-pilot on September 30.

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