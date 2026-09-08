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Home / India / Indian forensic teams working on 1200 DNA samples in Kathmandu

Indian forensic teams working on 1200 DNA samples in Kathmandu

The forensic team, along with an Indian tunnel rescue team, is currently operating on the ground and assisting Nepal in its rescue and relief efforts, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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A torrent of muddy water flows through the Trishuli river following a flash flood triggered by the Lende river, and merges into the Bhote Koshi river, in Trishuli, Nepal, on August 26. PTI
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An Indian forensic team is working on around 1,200 DNA samples at two laboratories in Kathmandu to help identify victims of the devastating floods and landslides in Nepal, even as 275 Indian nationals remain missing, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

The forensic team, along with an Indian tunnel rescue team, is currently operating on the ground and assisting Nepal in its rescue and relief efforts, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

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“The forensic team is currently working in two laboratories in Kathmandu, where they are working on 1,200 DNA samples,” Jaiswal said.

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He said India had so far sent 95 tonnes of relief material to Nepal on seven aircraft, with additional supplies expected to be dispatched soon.

“As a close friend and neighbour, India has responded promptly and will continue to support Nepal's relief, rescue and reconstruction efforts,” Jaiswal said, reiterating India's solidarity with the Nepalese people and government.

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The DNA-matching exercise is a critical component of the ongoing effort to establish the identities of those killed or reported missing in the disaster, particularly as authorities continue to deal with a large number of unidentified victims.

According to the latest figures shared by the MEA, 275 Indian nationals are still missing, while 169 Indians have so far been rescued.

The missing figure also includes 49 Indian nationals who went missing on the Chinese side of the disaster zone, Jaiswal said.

India has mounted a multi-pronged response to the disaster, deploying specialised teams besides sending relief material by air. The tunnel rescue team is also assisting local authorities in operations where access remains difficult.

The MEA said India would continue its support based on Nepal's requirements as rescue, identification and relief operations progress.

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