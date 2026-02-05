Indian High Commission denies alleged attack on Sri Lankan fishermen by Indian Coast Guard

The Indian High Commission here on Thursday denied the alleged attack on a group of Sri Lankan fishermen by the Indian Coast Guard.

Issuing a statement, the Indian High Commission said it had noticed media reports pertaining to the alleged assault on Sri Lankan fishermen at sea on January 29, 2026.

“On our side, we have ascertained and can confirm that no such assault was inflicted by any Indian Navy or Indian Coast Guard personnel,” a press release said.

“India has consistently maintained that a humanitarian approach should be adopted to fishermen’s livelihood concerns and that the use of force should not be resorted to under any circumstances,” it said.

On February 2, Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister Ramalingam Chandrasekeran said a protest was to be recorded with the Indian government on the incident.

He said the Indian High Commission has been informed on the incident by them.

On January 29, three trawlers with 12 fishermen had ventured out for fishing from the Wellamankaraya fishing harbour at Wennappuva in the north western coast. They were allegedly attacked by the Indian Coast Guards.

The Navy deployed a vessel to bring ashore four fishermen who had been badly injured by the assault. Another naval craft was moved to bring back six more injured fishermen, the Naval spokesman Buddika Sampath said.

Tyronne Mendis, the fishermen’s association official, said, “Three trawlers had come under attack, two of them were within Sri Lankan waters when they were attacked”.

He charged that Sri Lankan Navy was helpless to prevent the attack by Indian coast guards.