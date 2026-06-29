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Home / India / Operation Amistad: Indian humanitarian assistance reaches earthquake-hit Venezuela

Operation Amistad: Indian humanitarian assistance reaches earthquake-hit Venezuela

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared the update in a post on X on Sunday

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:21 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Image credit/X/@DrSJaishankar
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Relief supplies, medical equipment and a field hospital unit, sent to quake-hit Venezuela under Operation Amistad, has reached that country, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, asserting that this humanitarian assistance will bolster ongoing relief efforts there.

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The Union minister shared the update in a post on X on Sunday.

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“Indian assistance reaches Venezuela. Confident that the Field Hospital Unit, relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, will bolster ongoing post-earthquake relief efforts in the country. #OperationAmistad,” he posted and also shared some photos of the consignment.

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The Indian Air Force in a post on X also shared an update on Operation Amistad.

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“Responding with speed, reach and compassion, two #IndianAirForce C-17 Globemaster III aircraft completed a demanding 23-hour flight to Venezuela, covering an aerial distance of over 14,000 km from Delhi to Caracas,” it said.

The aircraft landed at Maiquetia International Airport, Caracas, carrying 66 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including an Indian Army field hospital, over 35 tonnes of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, and two BHISHM Cubes, “demonstrating India’s capability to deliver hope across continents whenever called upon,” the IAF said.

“This transoceanic deployment reaffirms India’s growing role as a responsible first responder and a reliable humanitarian partner. #HADR #HumanitarianAssistance #HarKaamDeshKeNaam,” the force said.

Under the ‘Operation Amistad’, launched by India to offer humanitarian assistance to quake-hit Venezuela, two IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying relief supplies and a 41-member rescue team had departed on Friday to assist the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in that country.

“India stands shoulder to shoulder with the government and the people of Venezuela during this difficult period,” the Ministry of External Affairs had said on June 26.

The 7.2 and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.

The death toll from two powerful quakes in Venezuela rose to 1,430 on Saturday.

The number of casualties may climb, with thousands reported missing.

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