Indian killed, 3 injured in attacks on S Arabia; unacceptable, says Delhi

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said one Indian national was killed and two others injured in the attack on the Dammam airport on Wednesday, while another Indian was injured in the incident at the Shaybah oil field in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

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“We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia,” the government said, describing the strikes as unacceptable and calling for an immediate cessation of such attacks.

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The MEA conveyed its condolences to the family of the bereaved family and wished the injured a speedy recovery. "The Indian Embassy in Riyadh is in contact with the Saudi authorities and will provide all possible assistance," it said.

According to Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, the Dammam attack killed two persons, including an Indian resident, and injured eight others. The injured included expatriates of several nationalities, with some reported to be in serious condition. Airport operations have since resumed, although the authorities are assessing the damage and reviewing security measures.

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In a separate incident on Wednesday, Saudi air defences intercepted a drone attempting to target a facility at the Shaybah oil field. Falling debris sparked a fire in a contractor’s vehicle outside the facility’s perimeter, killing two workers from the Philippines and Nepal and injuring two others, including an Indian and a Pakistani national.

The attacks come amid a wider wave of strikes and attempted strikes against Saudi airports and energy facilities. King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was also repeatedly targeted earlier this month.

The Saudi authorities also reported attacks on Dammam airport earlier in October, while Yemen’s Houthi group had claimed responsibility for some previous strikes on Saudi aviation and oil infrastructure. Responsibility for the latest Dammam attack had not been established in the reports available on Thursday.

The developments have heightened concerns over the vulnerability of civilian facilities and critical energy infrastructure in the kingdom, which is a major global oil producer and home to a large Indian expatriate community.

Reiterating its support for Saudi Arabia, India said it stood in solidarity with the government and people of the kingdom in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and hoped peace and normalcy would return to the region at the earliest.